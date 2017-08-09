Nigerian convicted of fraud, ID theft in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Nigerian who lives in Maryland was convicted in Medford on federal charges of identity theft and IRS tax fraud, culminating a case that began more than 2 years ago.

Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem, 34, was convicted on 19 counts of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and aggravated ID theft.

Kazeem and 4 other people engaged in “a complex identity theft scheme, involving the identities of over 125,000 people, for the purpose of obtaining fraudulent tax refunds from the IRS and the Oregon Department of Revenue,” the indictment said.

On May 13, 2015, agents of IRS Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) simultaneously executed the search warrants at locations in Maryland and Georgia as part of the investigation.

Law enforcement seized electronic evidence from Kazeem’s Maryland residence that contained over 2000 unique Social Security numbers.

Evidence also found about $375,000 invested in 2 Maryland homes, monthly credit card payments of $8300 over 4 years and plans to build a hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kazeem will be sentenced by US District Court Judge Ann Aiken on November 8.