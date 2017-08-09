Man tries to grab baby at Beaverton apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police are searching for a man who grabbed the arm of a baby last month.

Officers responded to the Beaver Creek Apartments on July 11 after a man, dirty in appearance and pushing a shopping cart, approached a mother and said he wanted her baby. Other children were playing in the area as well.

A maintenance worker intervened and the man left the area. He is described as white, 30-35 years old, between 5 foot 6 and 8 inches tall, thin build with dark brown hair and lighter eyes and missing upper teeth.

If you have seen this man, call Beaverton Police at (503) 629-0111 and reference case number 17-1921057.