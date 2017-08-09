Man accused of trying to stomp on baby in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old man tried to stomp on a newborn baby at a Vancouver park while yelling “I’m Italian and angry,” according to court documents.

Police responded Saturday night to Esther Shore Park and found a shirtless man, later identified as Benjamin Courtney.

A couple at the park told police they were sitting on a bench with their 1-month-old baby in a car seat in front of them when Courtney started screaming and approached them.

According to court documents, Courtney lifted his leg high and attempted to drive his foot into the car seat.

The mother, Dawn Darnell, was able to quickly get the car seat out of the way. She then began to scream for the baby’s father, Jerome Kessinger, to call 911.

Courtney was allegedly yelling, “I’m Italian and angry” before fleeing the scene.

Officers said when they found Courtney he appeared to be under the influence of some sort of intoxicants. They also said he was yelling that he was Italian and “strong.”

According to court documents, Courtney admitted to lifting his leg and stomping on the ground “near” the child.

When officers asked why Courtney did that, he reportedly said “When we’re high-powered, we don’t stop.”

Police arrested Courtney for 2nd-degree assault after interviewing the 2 witnesses. Darnell said she believes if she didn’t move the car seat, Courtney would have seriously injured her baby.

Courtney is lodged at the Clark County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.