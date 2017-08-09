K9 helps arrest alleged car-jacker with hatchet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police K9 helped catch a car-jacking suspect who was armed with a hatched on Tuesday night.

According to Portland police, a man threatened the victim late Tuesday, August 8 at NE 111th and NE Halsey Street. He allegedly wielded a double-bladed hatchet and demanded the keys, then drove away in the stolen car.

Police found the car in the 1100 block of NE 109th and set up a perimeter and K9 Jager found the suspect in the bushes off 108th and Halsey. John P. Lewis, 46, was taken into custody and charged with robbery, attempted assault, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a post-prison supervision violation.