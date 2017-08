PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gang Violence Response Team is investigating a shooting at Dawson Park on Tuesday night.

Witnesses told officers that there was a group of people gathered at the park at 2926 North Williams Avenue when someone fired a handgun at the crowd. The shooting happened at 10:25 p.m.

Officers believe one person was struck but no gunshot victims have come forward.

Detectives continue to investigate.