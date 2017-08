PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large fire damaged an apartment building on E. Burnside Street early Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews arrived on scene and found smoke and flames coming from the complex at 11100 E. Burnside Street just before 4 a.m.

No one in the building was injured but 13 residents were displaced, including children.

MAX lines were briefly disrupted for hose lines but reopened around 5 a.m.

Investigators will remain on scene to determine a cause.

E. Burnside Fire-Investigators are on scene looking for the cause. 13 people displaced. MAX reopened, Burnside still blocked EB 102nd-113th — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 9, 2017