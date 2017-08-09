Do you have plans to sell food during the eclipse?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is preparing to welcome an estimated 1 million visitors for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, and many people are using it as an opportunity to sell food.

However, Oregon Health Authority said pop-up vendors should get inspected by county health departments first, specifically about licensing requirements.

OHA officials said a number of counties have expressed concern that these pop-up vendors may not be aware licenses are required by law.

Many vendors plan to provide food services at or near sites where eclipse visitors are camping.

If vendors like these aren’t licensed, they won’t be inspected by health departments, which means they could put the public at risk of a foodborne illness, according to OHA.

Dave Martin, coordinator for the OHA Public Health Division, said they want residents and visitors to enjoy the eclipse.

“To help ensure that, potential food vendors need to contact their local health department about any license requirements,” Martin said.

Local health departments can help vendors make sure they’re following food-safety standards.

For those planning on camping during the eclipse or attending an event with food vendors, Martin encourages people to be cautious and ask questions.

If you’re unsure about a food vendor, ask to see their health department license.