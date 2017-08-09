City Council removes so-called ’48-hour Rule’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A promise from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to make sure officers involved in deadly force incidents give statements sooner rather than later just won approval from the City Council.

Police-involved shootings end up with 2 investigations: a criminal one to see if the officer did anything illegal; and an internal one to see if they violated bureau policies.

An officer has the right to remain silent in the criminal investigation, but can be compelled to make a statement in the internal investigation. The issue is whether they have to do that right away.

The council voted Wednesday afternoon on removing the so-called “48-hour Rule,” which will allow the city to interview officers sooner than 48 hours after the incident.

Wheeler promised to implement this now even though it may face court challenges.

“The value is that if you are a member of the public, you can be compelled to provide a statement,” Wheeler said. “We feel that what is good for the public is good for a police officer.”

Local and state legal experts in the past have said officers can’t be forced to talk while a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday night, Wheeler issued this tweet:

The bottom line is what the city can legally do. The federal Department of Justice is involved, which sued the City of Portland over the police use of force years ago — and won.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.