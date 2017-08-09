Bystanders break window to rescue 2 dogs from car

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog owner was cited for animal neglect after leaving two dogs in a hot car in Beaverton on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Beaverton police, two Panera Bread employees saw two dogs inside the car. The dogs were barking and it was hot out, so they tried to find the owner. They eventually broke the window, which is legal in Oregon if an animal or child is in danger.

One of the Panera employees, Brenda, told KOIN 6 News she crawled into the van to get the dogs and was “drenched in sweat” in minutes. A customer told her the dogs had been in the car for at least 30 minutes.

Police said the owner was inside a nearby Chase Bank opening an account and admitted it was a “poor choice” to leave the dogs in the car.

When it’s 90 degrees outside, it can get as hot as 114 degrees inside a car within 10 minutes and 129 degrees within 30 minutes.

