Aggressive escaped goat shot by deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An escaped goat was shot and killed by Washington County Deputies Sunday after it repeatedly charged at a deputy.

According to sheriff’s office, deputies were called to NW Catalpa Street and Woodrush Way in Portland after residents reported several goats and sheep were wandering around the neighborhood. The deputies said there were 6 goats and 5 sheep.

One of the deputies said one goat kept approaching them and eventually started getting aggressive. They said it stood on its hind legs and rammed its “very sharp” horns on a light pole. The deputy said he grabbed the horns when the goat got close and could feel how strong it was, but it was becoming more aggressive.

According to the deputy’s statement, when the goat came at him again he fired his pistol at its neck. The first shot did not kill the goat, but it was clearly in pain, so the deputy tried to shoot it twice more but it still didn’t die.

At that point, the deputies called for another deputy who had a rifle. The goat’s owner, Matthew Minnick arrived and gave permission for the deputy with the rifle to put the goat down.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expressed sadness that the goat died, but believe the use of force was appropriate because the goat was being aggressive.