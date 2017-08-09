1-year-old dies in Monmouth house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 1-year-old child died in a house fire early Wednesday in Monmouth.

The Polk County Fire District says they arrived in the 700 block of North Catron Street at 1:57 a.m. to find heavy flames.

Two adults and two children had evacuated the house but the 1-year-old was still inside. Firefighters tried to rescue the child but couldn’t. They found the child’s body after the fire was extinguished.

Two firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital. One was taken to a Portland Burn Center.

The house was a complete loss and the damage is estimated at $200,000.