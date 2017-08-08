Trump OKs disaster relief for Oregon’s winter storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Trump approved federal disaster help for Oregon stemming from the winter storms that ravaged the area with flooding, landslides and mudslides in January 2017.
The federal funding is available to state, tribal and local governments for affected areas statewide and particularly Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River and Josephine counties.
The president previously approved federal funds for the winter storms in December 2016.
Winter weather hits Oregon, SW Washington
Winter weather hits Oregon, SW Washington x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run