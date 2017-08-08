Trump OKs disaster relief for Oregon’s winter storms

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and local governments

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
An ice storm led the Oregon Department of Transportation to close I-84 from Hood River to Troutdale on January 17 and 18, 2017. (ODOT)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Trump approved federal disaster help for Oregon stemming from the winter storms that ravaged the area with flooding, landslides and mudslides in January 2017.

The federal funding is available to state, tribal and local governments for affected areas statewide and particularly Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River and Josephine counties.

The president previously approved federal funds for the winter storms in December 2016.

