Trump OKs disaster relief for Oregon’s winter storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Trump approved federal disaster help for Oregon stemming from the winter storms that ravaged the area with flooding, landslides and mudslides in January 2017.

The federal funding is available to state, tribal and local governments for affected areas statewide and particularly Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River and Josephine counties.

The president previously approved federal funds for the winter storms in December 2016.

