PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Things have definitely changed over 47 years.

A solar eclipse from March 7, 1970 was covered extensively by CBS and featured correspondents reporting along the path of totality, which in this case moved from the Gulf of Mexico north along the Eastern seaboard.

Charles Kuralt anchored the coverage in an hour-long special report. Here’s a taste of how they covered that solar eclipse.

