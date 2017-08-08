‘Silent killer’ put 2 WSP troopers in hospital

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — At least 2 Washington State Patrol troopers were hospitalized with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and a handful of troopers said they felt dizzy and nauseous driving Ford Explorers.

The Washington State Patrol has 645 Ford Interceptors and Explorers in its fleet. After the second case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in February, WSP began installing carbon monoxide detectors in patrol cars.

US auto safety regulators are investigating complaints of exhaust fume problems in more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The Austin, Texas, Police Department pulled nearly 400 SUVs from its fleet recently.

Robin Cashatt, who is married to one of the WSP troopers who went to the hospital, told KOIN 6 News her husband’s heart was racing and he spent the night under a doctor’s watch.

“My husband was working an 8-to-4 shift” last Valentine’s Day, she told KOIN 6 News. “He called me about 10:30 and he was on his way home, not feeling good.”

But about 10 minutes later he called again and said he could barely see, was shaking profusely and his skin was turning white.

“I’m thinking he’s having a heart attack.”

He was rushed to Skyline Hospital and “by the time I got to the ER they had given him a drug to calm him down because he was shaking so bad.”

Hours later, his blood work came back and showed his carbon monoxide level was 2.7 — higher than normal for a non-smoker.

WSP Capt. Shane Nelson said Cashatt was one of 2 trooper who were hospitalized.

“We had 6, about one a month, up until July,” Nelson said. “And each one of these cases, the trooper described the same kind of nausea, dizzy, those kind of symptoms.”

The Ford Explorers, Robin Cashatt said, are “their office. This is where they do all their work.”

Cashatt wants Ford to address the problem before something worse happens.

“It’s going to take probably someone dying, and that’s what’s sad,” she said. Carbon monoxide is “called the silent killer. He could’ve died or gotten in an accident, so it’s a scary thing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.