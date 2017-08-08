Sea lions pushing Willamette Steelhead near extinction

Related Coverage ODFW applies to cull sea lions at Willamette Falls

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State officials warn that if California sea lions continue feeding below Willamette Falls, they could push winter steelhead trout to the brink of extinction.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the state Department of Fish and Wildlife highlighted the threat in a population feasibility study released Monday. Without federal intervention, they said, there’s an 89 percent probability that least one population of the iconic fish species will go extinct in the near future.

The state’s report comes as two Pacific Northwest congressional leaders are trying to give Oregon and Washington broader authority to kill sea lions at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. The bill would also apply to the sea lion logjam at Willamette Falls in Oregon City.