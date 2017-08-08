Police: Suspect in brutal attack left victim to die

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) – A 26-year-old man confessed to detectives he kidnapped and stabbed a woman and left her for dead, according to court documents.

Matthew Nathaniel Lindsay is charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and 1st-degree assault.

The investigation began Monday when police responded to an abandoned commercial paper plant in the 1300 block of Northeast Wynooski Rd.

Police spoke with a security guard, who led them to an abandoned machine shop building, where they found a woman in medical distress, according to court documents.

The woman was flown to a Portland hospital with 2 stab wounds to her torso. She also underwent a sexual assault examination.

Records show that detectives learned the woman was bound, raped and sodomized by Lindsay, a person known to her. Their specific relationship has not been disclosed.

While in the hospital, the woman was able to tell detectives about the crime scene in Newberg, which they were able to corroborate.

According to court documents, investigators at the crime scene found a knife with what “appeared to be blood on the blade” near an area where a large amount of blood had “pooled on the cement floor.”

Detectives searched the area and reportedly found a wallet with items inside it that had Lindsay’s name on them.

When Lindsay was taken into custody the same day, detectives noticed “faint stains” could be seen on the front of his jeans. Officials told KOIN 6 News, detectives will likely submit the jeans to the Oregon State Police crime lab for DNA testing to confirm if the blood on them is the victim’s.

Lindsay, “confessed to biding [the victim’s] wrists and to stabbing [the victim] 2 times,” according to court documents. He also admitted his “intent was to kill the victim and that when he left the crime scene he intended for [the victim] to die.”

Lindsay remains in the Yamhill County jail. He is due back in court Aug. 17.