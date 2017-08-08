Outlaw will be 6th PPB Chief of Police since 2015

Related Coverage Oakland PD veteran tapped to lead Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Danielle Outlaw officially becomes the new Chief of Police with the Portland Police Bureau, she will become the city’s 6th chief since 2015.

After Mike Reese stepped aside on January 2, 2015 after nearly 5 years as chief, veteran PPB officer Larry O’Dea assumed command. Reese is now the Multnomah County sheriff.

But O’Dea’s year-long tenure ended abruptly when he was charged with negligent discharge of a weapon during a hunting trip with his friends in Harney County. O’Dea didn’t identify himself as Portland’s police chief when deputies spoke with him, and he said it appeared his friend shot himself in a mishap. A judge dismissed that charge in January 2017.

O’Dea’s departure brought Assistant Chief Donna Henderson to the top spot as an interim chief. She helmed the force from March through June 2016.

It was at that point then-Mayor Charlie Hales appointed Mike Marshman as Chief of Police. Marshman, a 25-year veteran of the bureau, made several changes to the bureau’s command structure to help meet his 3 stated goals as chief: build community trust, build internal legitimacy and achieve Department of Justice compliance.

On his first day, Marshman named his 3 assistant chiefs, which included Assistant Chief of Operations Chris Uehara.

Uehara was named interim chief after Marshman retired from the PPB after being passed over as permanent chief by Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Uehara will be in charge until Outlaw arrives in Portland to take over, which city officials said would be no later than October 2.

Here’s a list of the Portland Police Bureau chiefs since 1985:



• Penny Harrington (January 24, 1985 – June 2, 1986)

• Robert M. Tobin (June 2, 1986 – August 20, 1986)

• James T. Davis (August 20, 1986 – April 7, 1987)

• Richard D. Walker (April 7, 1987 – November 18, 1990)

• Thomas J. Potter (November 19, 1990 – June 29, 1993)

• Charles A. Moose (June 29, 1993 – August 1999)[33]

• Mark A. Kroeker (August 1999 – August 29, 2003)[34]

• Derrick Foxworth (August 29, 2003 – June 2006)[35]

• Rosie Sizer (June 22, 2006 – May 12, 2010)[36][37]

• Michael Reese (May 12, 2010 – Jan 2, 2015)[37]

• Larry O’Dea (Jan 2, 2015 – March 27, 2016)[38]

• Donna Henderson (Interim) (March 27, 2016 – June 27, 2016)

• Michael Marshman (June 27, 2016 – August 7, 2017)

• Chris Uehara (Interim) (August 7, 2017 — present)

• Danielle Outlaw (No later than October 2, 2017)