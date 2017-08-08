Multnomah County sues opioid drug makers for $250m

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Multnomah County, home to Portland, has joined a list of other counties, cities and states in filing a lawsuit against major U.S. pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of pushing doctors to overprescribe opioids such as OxyContin and Percocet despite great risks of addiction.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that in the $250 million lawsuit, the county claims pharmaceutical makers and distributors have engaged in a “campaign of lies and deceptions” to drive up profits by selling opioids to the masses.

In 2015, Oregon settled with an Arizona-based drugmaker — Insys Therapeutics — for $1.1 million after accusing the maker of using deceptive marketing to sell the opioid fentanyl.

Multnomah County’s lawsuit, filed last week, goes after a much wider field of companies, including Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Johnson & Johnson, Watson Pharma, the McKesson Drug Co. and several Oregon doctors.