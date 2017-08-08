Missing 23-year-old woman found safe in Roseburg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 23-year-old woman who’s been missing since Saturday night has been found safe.

Authorities said Demi Helenius was found around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Roseburg.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Helenius was determined to be safe and in good health.

Helenius, who lives with her parents, went missing Saturday night after attending a self-help conference in Portland.

Sgt. Dave Thompson said she is very good about calling and texting when she leaves somewhere, but didn’t contact her family Saturday night.

“After some strange circumstances, Demi’s phone was given to a worker at a Dairy Queen in Creswell, Oregon last night by a man passing through the drive through,” Thompson said. Creswell is about 2 hours south of Portland along Interstate 5 in Lane County.

Monday afternoon, authorities said her black 2013 VW bug with Oregon license plate 855-HNH was found in Cottage Grove.