Judge to fraud convict: ‘I’ve given you chances’

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Josh Evans, who offered a good deal and good story about his military service while not following through on any of the car restoration work he promised, got a lecture from a Clark County judge at his sentencing Tuesday.

“I’ve given you so many chances to take care of business,” Judge Greg Gonzales said. “You are going into custody.”

Evans was sentenced to 6 months in the Clark County Jail.

About a year ago, KOIN 6 News confronted Evans about veterans and customers who said they didn’t get what they paid for — and their beloved cars were left in pieces.

Carl Lange, who lost more than $50,000 on his Chevy coupe, saw Evans led away in handcuffs Tuesday.

“Finally there is some justice,” Lange told KOIN 6 News. No one listened to Lange’s complaints “except you folks (at KOIN 6 News) and I thank you for all the time you’ve spent on this.”

Evans was ordered to pay Lange back, which will likely take years.

If Evans can show he has a job, he’ll be able to serve his time on a work crew out of jail. Judge Gonzales doesn’t believe Evans will be able to do that.