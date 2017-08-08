Expect poor air quality in Portland through Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Much of Oregon and the Portland metro area remains under an Air Quality Alert that has been extended until noon Friday, due to the continued presence of wildfire smoke across most of Oregon and Southwest Washington along with little in the way of any wind.

Smoke from fires in both British Columbia as well as near Mt. Jefferson has once again settled across the region under light winds and a ridge of high pressure aloft, which is limiting any wind at the surface.

KOIN 6 meteorologist Steve Pierce said, “hot, humid and smokey conditions will likely continue Wednesday and Thursday before we finally see a change in the stagnant pattern that has been in place since last week.”

The strong ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the record setting heat last week will continue for a few more days before cooling to near seasonal normals over the weekend.

There may even be a chance of a few light showers come Sunday into Monday after nearly 2 months without any measurable precipitation at the Portland International Airport, according to Pierce.

Salem surpassed the 90 degree mark for the 11th consecutive day in a row on Tuesday, breaking the previous all-time record of 10 days. Salem is likely to see at least 2 more days at or above 90 degrees before cooling into the 80s Friday.

Looking even further out, “models are in good agreement that we are headed for a cooler and potentially wetter pattern into early next week,” Pierce said.

It is still too early to pinpoint forecast details for the eclipse on Monday, August 21.

Stay tuned to the KOIN 6 Weather Team for the latest solar eclipse forecast updates.

Download the PDX Weather app — everything you need to know at your fingertips.