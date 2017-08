PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail are investigating the death of a 2-year-old on Monday.

Officers responded to the 16900 block of SE Powell Boulevard at 12:53 p.m. on reports that a 2-year-old was not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.

No other details about the child’s death have been released.

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

