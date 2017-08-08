Crews quickly put out grass fire along I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were able to put out a grass fire Tuesday night along I-205 in just 40 minutes.

Portland Fire and Rescue said 5 engines were on scene to get control of the fire at NE 92nd Avenue and Schuyler Street.

Arriving firefighters found grass, shrubs and trees on fire.

After the fire was successfully put out, crews continued to stay on scene to monitor hot spots.

An ambulance was called when a firefighter suffered a medical issue. However, it was most likely related to dehydration and the heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Portland firefighters are working hard to put out a grass fire near NE 94th & Broadway along I-205. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/VFqYHTPSkT — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) August 9, 2017