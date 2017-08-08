11-year-old seriously injured in Rainier Go-Kart crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy from Portland was seriously injured on Monday in a Go-Kart crash in Rainier.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was sitting in a Go-Kart that was being towed by his uncle’s truck at the intersection of Nicolai Cutoff Road and Wilbur Road. The truck was reportedly going 15 to 20 mph when the Go-Kart veered off to the right side of the road, hit a tree and tipped over down an embankment.

The boy was wearing a harness and a helmet and told his uncle he would steer the Go-Kart. He was in Rainier visiting his grandparents and other family.

The boy’s uncle showed no signs of intoxication.