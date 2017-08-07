World’s biggest bouncy house heading to Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The world’s largest bouncy house is coming to Hillsboro, according to The Big Bounce America’s website.

The 10,000-square-foot bounce house will be at Shute Park from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

The Big Bounce offers multiple themed zones, which includes inflatable forests to super-sized ball pits. Many of the bouncy houses are filled with giant inflatable characters and obstacles to make your way through. However, the Big Bounce also has what they call a “chill out zone” for families to relax in.

Live band performances, food stalls and face painting can be found outside the 32-foot-tall bounce house.

Tickets can be purchased online for $9.