Woodburn Police investigate 2 shootings, armed robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn Police say they are investigating two shootings and an armed robbery late Sunday.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 10:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of Creighton Street where a single gunshot was fired at the front door of a home. Shortly after, two people were robbed at gunpoint in the 2600 block of Duke Street by two Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s.

The suspects stole a white 1997 Ford Windstar van with Oregon license plate number VRL095 during the robbery.

Officers then responded to the 2600 block of Oxford Street on reports of another shooting.

No one was injured in either shooting or the robbery. Officers say both appear to be gang related and aren’t saying if any of the incidents are connected.