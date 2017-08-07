Will weather cooperate for viewing solar eclipse?

(CBS) — On Aug. 21, the moon’s shadow will race across the United States in a 70-mile-wide corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. Tens of millions hope to view the coast-to-coast solar eclipse somewhere along the narrow path of totality, while the rest of the nation will experience a partial eclipse. But actually getting to see this rare phenomenon will all come down to the weather and how much cloud cover is present at any given site.

William Harwood of CBS News looks at the historical data to try and determine where the best place to see the eclipse will be. (Hint: You’re already in a great spot.)