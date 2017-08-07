Whitewater Fire grows to more than 5K acres

Related Coverage Brown declares state of emergency due to wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chinook helicopters from the Oregon National Guard are being used to help with water drops on wildfires in Oregon, including the Whitewater Fire in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the helicopters are part of the mobilization following Gov. Kate Brown’s declaration of a state of emergency from the 16 active wildfires in the state.

The Whitewater Fire has grown to about 5400 acres and may pose a threat the nearby private forestland. As of Saturday, officials said it was “zero percent” contained. All trail access points into Jefferson Park, including a stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail are closed.

The water-dropping helicopters are in high demand throughout the entire western US and British Columbia, the ODF said.

Of the 16 active wildfires in the state, the largest is about 82 square miles, burning in grass and juniper in sparsely populated southeastern Oregon. About 270 personnel are assigned to that blaze and are focused on protecting sage grouse habitat and archaeological sites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.