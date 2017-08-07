Vancouver hit-run driver sentenced to 5 years in prison

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The hit-and-run driver who left a Vancouver man critically injured was sentenced to 5 years in prison Monday.

Joshua Johnson pleaded guilty to hitting Paul Adams, whose leg had to be amputated.

The incident happened back in February. Adams was walking along the shoulder of NE 54th Avenue when he was hit by Johnson, who was headed south.

Adams suffered a broken back, 2 broken legs and broken ribs as a result of the crash. He said Johnson called him in the hospital ahead of his leg amputation.

Back in April, detectives spoke with a woman who was in the car with Johnson. She said he had stopped to get meth that day but wasn’t sure if he had used any. She said she encouraged him to stop after they hit something but he refused.

Johnson’s mother is currently serving time in prison for a hit-and-run that happened back in 2013.