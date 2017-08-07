Tattoos help ID Dutch Bros armed robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Surveillance video and tattoos helped identity a man suspected of an armed robbery of a Dutch Bros coffee drive-thru on July 31.

Around 9:30 p.m. that night, a driver approached the drive-thru window at SE 67th and Foster as if to place an order. Instead, court records show, he used his right hand to show up a weapon that looked like a semi-automatic pistol. He then said, forcefully, “give me all the money, right now!”

Immediately after being robbed, 2 employees — who were “emotionally shaken by this incident,” police said — called police and said the robber was headed east on SE Foster in a green car.

About 10 minutes later, police learned someone sped through the 6700 block of SE 70th and tossed out a black plastic BB gun. Police collected it as potential evidence.

“The BB [gun] looked entirely real and appeared to have been painted black to make it look so,” an officer wrote in his police report.

The vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, was found around SE 69th and Ogden, police said.

Police became interested in Eric Edward Dickson as the armed robber because he was already a person of interest in the car theft. The car was stolen when its owner was out of town, around July 27 or July 28.

It’s not clear how police were able to link Dickson to the car theft prior to the robbery.

Dickson was arrested by Portland police and booked on 2 counts of 2nd-degree robbery. He was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.