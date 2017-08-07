Suspect arrested for assaulting couple at Poet’s Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested the man suspected of assaulting a couple on Poet’s Beach more than a week ago.

Jonathan Rance, 34, was arrested Monday morning, according to Portland Police.

Rance’s arrest came after police responded to a disturbance at 3310 SE 82nd Ave. During the investigation, police recognized Rance as the suspect who injured 2 people at Portland’s pop-up beach.

A 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were assaulted by a man with a metal baton on July 25. The attack reportedly happened after a homeless couple became upset that the victims’ dog was off-leash and playing in the water.

The homeless man allegedly went into his tent and came out with a baton. He then attacked both the man and woman before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Neither of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Rance is lodged at Multnomah County Jail on 2nd-degree criminal mischief, interfering with making a report and 2 counts of 2nd-degree assault.

He’s expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.