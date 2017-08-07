‘Strange circumstances’ involved in woman’s disappearance

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who disappeared and investigators are concerned there may be suspicious circumstances.

Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stressed that as of right now, there is no immediate signs to suggest foul play was involved with the disappearance of Demi Helenius.

Sgt. Dave Thompson, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, said Helenius disappeared from a self-help conference in Portland on Saturday night. She was attending the Landmark Worldwide Forum at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Portland over the weekend. According to the Landmark website, the conference in Portland is scheduled to conclude on Monday.

The conference event on Saturday ended around 10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

“[Helenius] lives at home with her parents and is very good about calling and texting when she leaves somewhere.,” according to Thompson.

She did not call Saturday night and never returned home.

“After some strange circumstances, Demi’s phone was given to a worker at a Dairy Queen in Creswell, Oregon last night by a man passing through the drive through,” Thompson said. Creswell is about 2 hours south of Portland along Interstate 5 in Lane County.

Helenius was not at the conference on Sunday and has not contacted her family.

Detectives are looking for Helenius and her car, which is a black 2013 VW bug with Oregon license plate 855-HNH

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-846-2500.