Oakland PD veteran tapped to lead Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danielle Outlaw was chosen to be the new Chief of Police at the Portland Police Bureau, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office announced Monday afternoon.

Outllaw is a 19-year veteran with the Oakland force and has been deputy chief since 2013, city officials said in a release.

Wheeler began a nationwide search for a new chief soon after he became mayor of Portland at the beginning of the year. Current Chief Mike Marshman, who applied for and was a finalist for the permanent job, announced he would now retire from PPB.

About Danielle Outlaw

Outlaw began with the Oakland Police Department in 1997 and rose through the ranks. She worked as a patrol officer, in community service and public information, criminal investigations, risk management, internal affairs and inspector general.

She became the second woman to be named Deputy Chief with Oakland and holds degrees in sociology and business administration.

“My life’s passion is policing. I want to make a positive difference in the lives of my fellow officers and the residents of the community,” Outlaw said in a statement. “Portland is an amazing City. I am humbled by the tremendous opportunity in front of me, and am ready to get to get to work.”

She’ll earn $215,000 annually and is expected to start no later than Oct. 2.

Marshman reacts

In a statement, Mike Marshman said:

“I want to thank the members of the Portland Police Bureau for their support and the incredible work they do every day to keep Portland safe. It has been an honor to serve as Chief of Police and to serve this community throughout my career. I’m confident that the Portland Police Bureau will continue to be a leader in 21st Century Policing and the community should rest easy knowing they have one of the best police departments in the country.”

“Mike Marshman made tremendous strides in key areas during his time as Chief,” Wheeler said in a statement. “I enjoyed a positive working relationship with him, and have the highest respect for him as a leader and as a person. He is a good man.”

Daryl Turner, the president of the Portland Police Association, issued a statement thanking Marshman for his efforts.

“As president of the Portland Police Association, I’d like to thank Chief Mike Marshman for his leadership over the past fourteen months during the most tumultuous times we’ve seen in the past quarter century. He took a ship in troubled waters, in danger of running aground, and turned us back towards the horizon. His leadership stabilized this organization and improved morale. We have nothing but respect and admiration for him as our Police Chief and as a member of the Portland Police Bureau.”

With Marshman retiring, Assistant Chief Chris Uehara will be the Interim Chief until Outlaw arrives.

