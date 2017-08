POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 48-year-old man from Dallas was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography, Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

Dale Lynn Sherman allegedly possessed 60 photos of child pornography. Police said the children pictured ranged from 1 to 14 years old.

The photos were found on electronic devices owned and used by Sherman.

Sherman is lodged at the Polk County Jail on 30 charges of encouraging child sex abuse II.