PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two fishermen were rescued near Coos Bay after their vessel caught fire on Saturday.

The U.S Coast Guard rescued the men 20 miles west of the Cape Blanco light after the 47-foot fishing vessel became engulfed in flames.

A volunteer light keeper at the Cape Blanco light noticed the burning vessel and reported it to Coast Guard Station Coos Bay.

The two fishermen aboard were able to escape to a life raft before the fire took over the vessel.