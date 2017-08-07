AT&T deploys mobile cell units ahead of eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cellphone capability has been boosted 200% in the Madras area ahead of the eclipse, thanks to AT&T mobile units.

The company deployed two mobile cell tower sites in Mitchell and Madras to help with the influx of people expected in the area during the August 21 solar eclipse.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers that the eclipse could cause the worst traffic mess in Oregon history. Officials estimate 1 million people will travel to Oregon for the event.

Concern about overwhelming the grid and spotty coverage in rural areas caused AT&T to take action and set up the mobile sites.