Uber driver crashes into bike, injures teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after an Uber driver crashed into the bike she was riding Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened near Southwest Ash and Naito Parkway.

According to police, the driver crashed into the bike around 9:15 p.m. The bicycle had 2 riders on it, but only the teenage girl, who was riding on back of the bike, was injured. She was taken to a hospital for leg pain.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Uber who said the driver has been removed from the app while they look into the incident.

No citations were issued.