TX police arrest robbery suspect who fell asleep at scene

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Police in West Texas have arrested a sleepy robbery suspect after investigators say he was caught snoozing at the scene.

Taylor County jail records show 20-year-old Kanyoni Sedekiya of Abilene was being held Sunday on an aggravated robbery charge, with bond set at $60,000.

Jail records do not list an attorney to speak for Sedekiya, who was arrested before dawn Friday at an Abilene apartment complex.

An Abilene police statement says Sedekiya had a gun when he entered his apartment and argued with his roommate. Police say the victim was bound as the suspect demanded money.

Authorities say Sedekiya then fell asleep.

The victim managed got free around 4 a.m. Friday, slipped to a neighbor’s apartment and summoned police as Sedekiya was sleeping.

Sedekiya surrendered without incident.