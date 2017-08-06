Teen girl in Milwaukie hit by car, injured

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car Sunday afternoon while she was riding her bike in Milwaukie

Police said the teen was riding her bike east on SE Monroe Street. When she approached the SE Linwood Avenue intersection, she continued through the intersection with stopping for a stop sign.

A vehicle traveling south on SE Linwood struck the girl.

The girl wasn’t wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No citations were issued.