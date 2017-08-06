Opposing groups clash in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pro-Trump advocates and counter-protesters clashed Sunday afternoon shortly after a planned rally started in downtown Portland.

Participating groups, including “Patriot Prayer,” led by Joey Gibson gathered at Salmon Street Springs Fountain around 2 p.m for the “Freedom March.”

Members of the “Antifa” group and counter-protesters including Portland’s Resistance showed up to the Freedom March rally.

Portland Resistance was shouting phrases like, “No Trump,” “No KKK,” and “No Fascist USA” while torching an American flag.

Dylan Byrnes, with Love Action Coalition said, “I’m out here representing love and inclusion and I’m standing up for freedom and justice, and in solidarity with all kinds marginalized and underrepresented and vulnerable communities, but really I’m out here representing decency in Portland.”

During the protests, the opposing groups threw punches and pepper spray filled the air. However, it was not necessarily the police responsible for deploying those canisters.

There were reports that people in the crowd had their own bottles and were spraying each other.

Gibson told KOIN 6 News, “This is the beginning, so a couple fights break out. It usually happens in the beginning, everyone’s emotions are running wild. I guarantee you by the end of the day, we’ll all be marching together.”

Gibson also said the counter-protests fueled his group and gave them power.

The larger part of the march and rally lasted about 2 hours and appeared to be winding down by 4 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, but at least 2 people have been taken into custody.