Dad of Kyron Horman says ‘leads’ still come in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kyron Horman has been missing for 7 years, but people are not giving up home that he will be found one day.

Kaine Horman, Kyron’s dad, said Sunday new leads are still coming in regarding the disappearance of his son.

KOIN 6 News talked to Horman at the 6th annual Kyron’s Car Show.

The community event promotes awareness for missing children and child safety, and it also keeps Kyron’s story alive.

Horman said, “The odds are that he’s still out there, somewhere, so we can’t stop what we are doing, we need to keep looking.”

Kyron, who would be 14 years old, disappeared from Skyline Elementary in June 2010. Numerous searches for the missing 7-year-old have taken place over the years. Most recently, search crews have been combing the West Hills this summer.

“It’s just a matter of sharing,” Horman said. “It could take one share on a Facebook, someone recognizes that photo, see him in the community and this case is over.”

The Kyron Horman Case View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Kyron Horman, seen in an undated photo, disappeared on June 4, 2010. (KOIN 6 News, file) Kyron Horman in a photo taken around 2009 (KOIN 6 News, file) An undated photo of Kyron Horman and his mom, Desiree, posted to her Facebook page on June 4, 2014 Kyron Horman shown in family photos released by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Kaine Horman (left) and his ex-wife Terri Moulton, leaving Multnomah County Court following a custody hearing. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014. (KOIN 6 News) Kaine Horman in a divorce court appearance against Terri Horman, Sept. 13, 2013 (Pool photo) FILE - Terri Horman accompanied by attorneys Peter Bunch and Stephen Houze , right. leaves the Multnomah County Courthouse after a brief hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2010, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ross William Hamilton, Pool) Desiree Young, the mother of Kyron Horman, at a car wash at Xtreme Gym in Beaverton, Ore. Saturday May 3, 2014. Desiree Young, the mother of Kyron Horman, addresses reporters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Ore. Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (Dean Barron/KOIN 6 News) Kaine Horman answers questions at the Wall of Hope in Beaverton, July 30, 2013 (KOIN 6 News) Following a news conference Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013, Desiree Young meets with members of the volunteer search party that spent the weekend trying to come up with new clues into Kyron Horman's disappearance. (KOIN 6 News, Ellen Hansen) Kaine Horman, seen in an undated photo, sits in front of a picture of his son, Kyron, who disappeared in 2010. (Courtesy photo) FILE - Kaine Horman stands in front of an age-progressed photo posted on the side of a truck trailer of what his missing son could look like now during an unveiling for media, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, at a trucking yard in Pacific, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Kaine Horman talks about his son, Kyron, around the 5th anniversary of the 7-year-old's disappearance, June 2, 2015 (KOIN) They came to remember and vowed never to forget: Five years after the disappearance of Kyron Horman, a vigil was held in his honor, June 4, 2015. (KOIN) They came to remember and vowed never to forget: Five years after the disappearance of Kyron Horman, a vigil was held in his honor. (KOIN) Balloons were released at the vigil for Kyron Horman 5 years after his disappearance. (KOIN) Terri Horman accompanied by attorneys Peter Bunch and Stephen Houze , right. leaves the Multnomah County Courthouse after a brief hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2010, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ross William Hamilton, Pool) Kryon Horman and his dad, Kaine Horman. Kyron disappeared 6 years ago. (Courtesy photo) Dr. Phil interviews Terri Horman. Dr. Phil interviews Terri Horman. (Dr. Phil) Terri Moulton in an undated 2016 mugshot from Yuba County, California A newly released age progressed image of Kyron Horman at age 14. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)