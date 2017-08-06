Dad of Kyron Horman says ‘leads’ still come in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kyron Horman has been missing for 7 years, but people are not giving up home that he will be found one day.
Kaine Horman, Kyron’s dad, said Sunday new leads are still coming in regarding the disappearance of his son.
KOIN 6 News talked to Horman at the 6th annual Kyron’s Car Show.
The community event promotes awareness for missing children and child safety, and it also keeps Kyron’s story alive.
Horman said, “The odds are that he’s still out there, somewhere, so we can’t stop what we are doing, we need to keep looking.”
Kyron, who would be 14 years old, disappeared from Skyline Elementary in June 2010. Numerous searches for the missing 7-year-old have taken place over the years. Most recently, search crews have been combing the West Hills this summer.
“It’s just a matter of sharing,” Horman said. “It could take one share on a Facebook, someone recognizes that photo, see him in the community and this case is over.”
