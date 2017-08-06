Alcohol likely a factor in fatal Gresham crash

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A single car crash early Sunday morning killed 1 man and left another man injured, according to authorities.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4400 block of SE 282nd Ave to investigate the crash around 2 a.m.

Robert Stickney Sr., 48, died at the scene while another male received non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Stickney was driving at the time of the crash and believe both alcohol and speed were contributing factors.

The crash closed SE 282nd Ave for 4 hours between SE Powell Valley Rd and SE Division St.