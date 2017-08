PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a MAX Blue Line train late Sunday afternoon, killing the driver of the car, according to authorities.

Portland Police said the incident happened near Northeast 99th and Burnside Street.

The driver of the car was killed, but no other injuries have been reported.

The incident is expected to impact traffic around the area.

TriMet released a statement advising riders to “expect delays.”

This is developing story and will be updated shortly.