Vandals destroy windows, computers at Marshall HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vandals broke into a Portland high school overnight, damaging up to $100,000 worth of school property.

An official with Portland Public Schools said the vandals smashed windows, computers and phones at Marshall High School in SE Portland. This break in comes just weeks before Grant High School is due to move into the Marshall building while Grant is rebuilt.

Marshall is a 3-story building and damage was done on all 3 levels. More than 30 windows were smashed and 2 dozen computers were destroyed, PPS said.

PPS risk management director Joe Crelier estimated the damage cost between $50,000 and $100,000, which will come out of the general fund budget because PPS is self-insured.

Grant HS principal Carol Campbell said the damage won’t delay the opening of school. The first day of school for Portland is August 30.

“The district is rallying around to make sure we open on time,” Campbell said in a press release.

Police do not believe anything was stolen. Anyone with information about who is responsible should contact Portland police at 503.823.3333.

