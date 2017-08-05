Mini Cooper runs stop sign, causing 3-car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with a felony warrant is accused of causing a crash that involved 3 cars and injured several people Saturday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was caused by a Mini Cooper that ran a stop sign on SW Porter Road at Hwy 47. The Mini Cooper was hit by cross traffic — first by a Ford Escape, then a Ford Expedition.

The two people in the Mini Cooper had to be extricated and the 34-year-old woman in the passenger seat was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said Corey Jenon Wade, 31, who was driving the Mini Cooper, was illegally passing cars and speeding before the crash happened. He had a felony warrant for a probation violation and was arrested on that warrant after being evaluated at the hospital.

Deputies are investigating the crash and haven’t determined whether any charges will be filed against Wade. They are asking any witnesses to call 503.629.0111.