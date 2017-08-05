Man dies in head-on crash in Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in crash on Marcola Road in Lane County Saturday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, a minivan and a pickup truck collided around 6:35 a.m. when the truck crossed the center line and hit the van head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the van was 43-year-old Todd Kenady of Turner, Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but his current condition is unknown.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash.