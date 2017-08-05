Man and bird survive rollover crash on Hwy 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and his parakeet survived a rollover crash on Highway 26 in Banks Saturday evening.

According to the Banks Fire Department, the 45-year-old man lost control of his SUV after drifting off the shoulder of the road. His SUV rolled over several times into the oncoming lane and ended up in the other shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A woman who was nearby after the crash heard the man talking about his parakeet and, being a veterinary technician, she took the bird to be evaluated and kept safe until the man can get it.

Banks Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.