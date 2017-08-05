Air quality improves in Portland metro area

Related Coverage Smoke from distant wildfires makes Portland hazy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The air quality in the Portland metro area has improved significantly since Friday afternoon.

The difference is visible to anyone taking a look outside, but the proof is in the numbers from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the air quality index was “good” once again after 2 days of “unhealthy” numbers.

This is good news, especially for people with heart and lung conditions. But the DEQ said conditions can change quickly so keep checking the index before you spend time outside.

The DEQ’s “smoke forecast” for Saturday predicts improved air with wind blowing smoke away from the Willamette Valley. Smoke make stick around or return to eastern Oregon.

Good news: Most of the smoke has moved north & east of our area. Bad News: North/east winds may bring a return to smoke Sun into next week. pic.twitter.com/g5NubmuOti — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 5, 2017

Porltland Parks and Recreation said outdoor pools would reopen Saturday at their regular times.

The heat, on the the other hand, isn’t going anywhere. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday were cool, but Saturday calls for a high of 90 degrees. The area could hit a record number of 90+ degree days in a row. The National Weather Service also said it will be Portland’s 50th consecutive dry day.