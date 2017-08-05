6 veterans honored with funeral after remains ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six veterans were laid to rest at the Willamette National Cemetery on Friday in a ceremony made possible by the Missing in America Project.

Missing in America works to locate, identify and inter the remains of veterans who haven’t been identified and claimed by their families. The remains of thousands of veterans end up on shelves in funeral homes and mortuaries, so this project ensures they receive the honor they deserve.

These 6 veterans were identified through the efforts of Lonnie Myers with the Patriot Guard Riders and Ian Murphy with the Loveland Funeral Chapel in La Grande.

Charles A. Fischer, 10/21/1896-10/8/1985, US Army WWI

Thomas K. Gurney, 10/16/1926-12/19/2010, US Navy WWII

Elbert E. Hempel, 07/14/1940-11/16/2011, US Navy Vietnam

Richard L. Hewitt, 08/20/1931-01/10/2011, US Army Korea

William Lutz, 04/03/1941-03/20/2017, US Air Force

Milton L. Kahut, 06/24/1959-07/26/2013, US Army Served between 78-81