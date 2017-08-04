We may see record stretch of 90 + degree days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We could see a record stretch of 90 degree temperatures or above with the extended forecast.

We are currently at five days with 90+ degrees and with the current forecast we could beat the record of 10 days with 11 days. The weekend looks to drop to the lower 90s. That is not much of a cool down, but any relief will be appreciated.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been downgraded to a Heat Advisory for the Willamette Valley through Friday night.

The Heat Advisory for eastern Oregon through Friday evening continues.

The Air Quality Alert remains has been extended through Tuesday evening for unhealthy air levels.

The coast will stay cool on Friday, with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. So, if you are looking for relief, head there.